Another 15 suspects in fatal Malaysia-Thailand border shooting case remanded

The suspects are led out of the Kangar Magistrate Court November 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Dec 3 — Another 15 local men have been remanded for seven days starting today to facilitate into the shootout between the General Operations Force (GOF) members and groups of smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border near Padang Besar last week.

The remand order against them was issued by Kangar High Court assistant registrar Siti Nor Hasliza Md Ali.

All of them, aged between 20 and 40, were handcuffed when they were taken by the police to the court at 10.05am.

“Also remanded today is another suspect who is receiving treatment at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital,” Perlis Police chief Datuk Surina Saad told Bernama when contacted.

For the record, a total of 37 suspects had been arrested to facilitate investigations into the case under Section 302 and 307 of the Penal Code for murder and attempted murder.

A GOF member Corporal Baharuddin Ramli, 54, was killed, while his colleague, Corporal Norihan a/l Tari, 39, severely injured during the shootout with the smugglers about 600m from the Border Wall TS9 control post in Padang Besar on November 24. — Bernama