Lahat man arrested for swearing, spitting at shopkeeper after being chided for not following CMCO SOP

IPOH, Dec 2 — The police have arrested a 47-year-old man for swearing and spitting at a shopkeeper when chided for not following the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Lahat here.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said that the incident took place on November 30 at around 8.40pm at a convenience store in Lahat.

“When the suspect was reprimanded for not following the SOP, he uttered profanities and spat at the shopkeeper. A fight almost broke out, but other employees managed to stop it.

“The incident was also video recorded by one of the shop’s employees,” he said in a statement.

Asmadi said that the suspect was picked up yesterday at 8.45pm by the District Criminal Investigation Unit.

“The suspect will be detained for 24 hours to help investigations.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect has three criminal records and admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place,” he added.

He also said that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 160 of the Penal Code or Section 14 of the Small Offences Act 1955 for fighting in a public place and behaving in a shameful manner.

Asmadi added that the suspect has been compounded for violating the CMCO’s SOPs.

He also reminded the public to not circulate the video of the incident on social media as the case is considered settled and it could threaten racial harmony.