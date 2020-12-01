Siti Zubaidah appointed new PKNS CEO

K Siti Zubaidah was PKNS' chief operating officer prior to her appointment as CEO. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli UALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has announced the appointment of Siti Zubaidah Abd Jabar as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective tomorrow (Dec 2).

She takes over from Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain, whose tenure ended today (Dec 1).

In a statement today, PKNS said Siti Zubaidah had worked for the corporation for 32 years and was its chief operating officer prior to this appointment.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Malaya and holds the Certified International Professional Managers, the International Professional Managers Association, from the UK.

“Previously, she served across various divisions in PKNS and held the position of PKNS chief corporate officer in 2017, besides being responsible for planning and implementing PKNS’ 10-year Strategic Plan 2020-2030 as well as being the main driving force in PKNS’ Short- and Long-Term Roadmap since 20 years ago,” the statement said. — Bernama