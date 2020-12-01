Govt opens 19 investigation papers on Top Glove worker lodgings in five states

The Human Resources Ministry said that operations were carried out with the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia, in Johor, Perak, Kedah, Kelantan and Negri Sembilan, involving six factories. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Putrajaya cracked down on the operations of Top Glove Corporation Berhad in five states on November 26, after one of its factories in Meru, Klang became the biggest contributor of Covid-19 cases to the Teratai Cluster.

In a statement today, the Human Resources Ministry said that operations were carried out with the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia, in Johor, Perak, Kedah, Kelantan and Negri Sembilan, involving six factories.

“Results from a thorough investigation into employee accommodation and hostels found that the employer did not comply with the Minimum Standards Act on Housing, Accommodation and Employee Facilities 1990 (Act 446).

“The main violation is the failure of this company to apply for an Accommodation Certificate from the director-general of the Labour Department, as stipulated under Section 24D, Act 446.

“This failure in turn led to other offences including living conditions and hostels which are dense, uncomfortable and without proper air ventilation. Even buildings used as accommodations do not comply with local council (PBT) laws,” the ministry said, adding that 19 investigation papers were opened against Top Glove.

