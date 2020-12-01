Facing legal action from Putrajaya, Top Glove reiterates commitment to better housing for workers

Foreign workers wait to get tested for Covid-19 at Top Glove’s female staff dormitory in Klang November 18, 2020. — Picture by MIera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Top Glove Corporation Berhad today repeated its commitment to work with the authorities to improve accommodation for its thousands of workers after the government said it plans to charge the world’s largest rubber glove maker for substandard staff housing.

The company said it is still sourcing new places to house its workers and expects to complete the exercise by December 31.

“With regard to the news announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources, relating to the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446), we wish to inform that Top Glove will be extending its fullest cooperation to the relevant authorities on the matter,” i said in a statement.

Top Glove said that it had spent close to RM20 million in the last two months buying 100 apartment units for its workers that meet the government’s regulations.

It added that it has also invested RM50 million more to procure accommodations with in-house amenities for its workers.

Earlier today, Putrajaya said it is cracking down on Top Glove’s operations in five states after one of its factories in Klang, Selangor gave rise to the Teratai Cluster and the biggest contributor of Covid-19 cases nationwide to date.

The Human Resources Ministry disclosed in Parliament that operations were carried out with the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia in Johor, Perak, Kedah, Kelantan and Negri Sembilan involving six factories.

Nineteen investigation papers have been opened against Top Glove as of today.

Top Glove has been reported to have 41 factories nationwide and an estimated 21,000 workers.

Its workers’ hostel in Klang has been placed under the enhanced movement control order since November 17 and was yesterday extended until December 14.

Earlier last month, Top Glove was forced to temporarily halt operations at some of its factories here after thousands of its workers tested positive for Covid-19.