Car plunges into river in Bintulu, fate of occupants unknown

The car, with an unknown number of people inside, plunged into the river from this wharf in Bintulu last night. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Bomba

BINTULU, Dec 1 — Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here will resume operations this morning to retrieve a car that plunged into a river in Sebauh, near here, last night.

It is not known at the time of writing how many passengers might be trapped inside.

A Bomba spokesman said the car has been located on the riverbed of Sungai Kemena about 150 metres away from the wharf where the incident happened.

“We have decided not to retrieve the car for now due to the fast-moving current and for fear of a crocodile attack,” he said.

He said the Bomba operation room received a call at about 8pm last night that a car had plunged into the river with an indeterminate number of people inside.

The spokesman said the incident was witnessed by a person who happened to be at the scene.

“The witness could not tell who was inside the vehicle as it was dark.

“He called us as he thought that the person or persons inside could be still alive at that time,” the spokesman said.