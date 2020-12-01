Bukit Aman moots special committee to probe conflicting post-mortem reports on Dutch model Ivana Smit

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed leaves after a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed today said the police will request a special committee to investigate contradictions in two post mortem reports of Dutch model Ivana Esther Smit, who fell to her death three years ago.

Of the two reports, the federal police said one was made in Malaysia, while the other was made in the Netherlands.

“The case has been directed to the Attorney General's Chambers and we will request for a special committee to review the post mortem reports.The reports have contradictions.

“If we get a decision from the special committee then we will take further action,” Huzir said in a press conference here.

In December 2017, 18-year-old Ivana Smit fell from the 20th floor of a Kuala Lumpur condominium and landed on a sixth floor balcony. The condo lot she fell from was owned by American Alex Johnson, who lived there with his Kazakh wife Luna Almazkyzy.

Last year, after investigations, police at first dismissed suggestions of foul play and a coroner ruled earlier this year that no one was criminally involved, while conceding there was likely a struggle before she fell.

But Smit’s family lodged a legal challenge and the High Court here overturned the coroner’s decision, ruling that “persons known or unknown” were involved and ordered a new probe.

On November 27, 2019, the police then announced that Smit’s death had been reclassified as murder and they were re-opening investigations.