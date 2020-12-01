Anti-narcotics chief promises action against cops involved in smuggling drugs

Kamarulzaman acknowledged an increasing number of incidents where drugs have been smuggled to detainees in police lock-ups. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Dec 1 — There will be no compromise with any policeman involved in drug trafficking regardless of their rank, Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) deputy director said today.

Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said the law will be applied equally.

“Everything is the same when action is taken,” he told a press conference here after National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah officiated the opening of the Johor Baru North district police headquarters here.

Kamarulzaman acknowledged an increasing number of incidents where drugs have been smuggled to detainees in police lock-ups.

“Such drug smuggling cases happen when detained drug addicts are taken advantage of and there are attempts to make quick money when they are brought to court,” he said.

He said detainees who are remanded more than a week will be have their urine tested for drugs.

“We will investigate the cause of how drugs enter the lock-up. We have also taken action against those involved in the distribution of drugs into the lock-up like the case reported in Langkawi,” he added.

He was referring to an incident allegedly involving policemen running a drug distribution racket in the Kedah resort island as well as in Penang first reported in September.

On another recent allegation of drug smuggling into the Kota Tinggi lock-up, Kamarulzaman said there have been no reports received to date.