Umno rep submits confidence motion on Perak MB

Perak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid speaking to the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh November 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 30 — Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid today said a motion of confidence in Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will tabled in the next assembly meeting.

The state legislature will reconvene for the tabling of the state’s 2021 budget on December 4 and continue from December 7 to 11.

Mohammad Zahir said the motion was submitted by Umno Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman Datuk Aznel Ibrahim, who was appointed as the MB’s political secretary last month.

“We have received the motion and we have included it in our agenda because the motion has met the requirements.

Therefore, we can’t reject it,” he told a press conference today at the State Secretariat Building.

He also said there was no other motion submitted by any other assemblyman.

The Speaker also said that all assemblymen, department chiefs, assembly’s administrators and journalists who will be attending the sitting on Friday must be tested for Covid-19.

“They have to submit the result of the test to the administration before attending the sitting,” he added.

At the moment, he said that press coverage was restricted to official media only and press conferences can only be held at the designated press conference room during the sitting.

“However, we will discuss this matter with the State Health Department and also the State National Security Council on whether we can allow at least one journalist from each media to cover the sitting.

“We will try to get feedback by Wednesday. However, it depends on the adherence of the standard operating procedures and space in the building as we are still under conditional movement control order,” he added.

He also said journalists could still follow the proceedings that will be streamed online via YouTube and Facebook.