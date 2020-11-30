Targeted community screening in Meru on Wednesday following spike in Covid-positive cases in Teratai cluster

Amirudin said residents will be required to pre-register at https://screening.selangkah.my first. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, Nov 30 — Selangor will conduct targeted community screening on residents around Meru, Klang on Wednesday, following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the Teratai cluster.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the matter was decided in a meeting with the state Special Task Force for Covid-19 today on the rise of Covid-19 cases in Selangor, particularly in Top Glove workers’ hostels which have been placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

“The targeted community screening in Meru would be carried out specifically for residents in Taman Meru 3, Taman Seri Meru, Taman Bayu and Taman Desa Permai. It will be conducted this Wednesday at the Taman Meru 3 community hall from 9am to 2pm,” he said in a statement today.

The Teratai cluster involves factory workers in Meru, Klang.

Amirudin said the residents are required to pre-register at https://screening. selangkah.my first to ensure smooth registration and they could check their screening result on the SELangkah application.

“This is the first time the SELangkah system is used for registration and uploading the screening results. The screening is a collaboration between state government subsidiary, Selcare, Klang District Health Office and a non-governmental organisation, Imam Response and Relief Team,” he said. — Bernama