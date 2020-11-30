National Security Council did not order closure of Meru night market, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a daily press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The National Security Council (MKN) did not order the closure of the night market in Meru, Klang, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) only covers the workers’ hostel of Top Glove in Klang, he said when responding to a question on the local authority having ordered the closure of the night market. The EMCO there has been extended to December 14.

“The EMCO is only enforced on the men’s and women’s hostels as well as the row of rented houses occupied by workers of the company. Other areas have not been declared EMCO zones,” he told the press conference on the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) update, here.

Ismail said, however, that he will discuss the matter further with the Selangor government and MKN.

He also said that economic activities are allowed in areas that do not come under the EMCO but they are subject to the tight SOPs of the MCO.

Besides the SOPs, he said, the business premises including night and day markets have to be monitored by People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel to ensure that patrons record their details and have their body temperature taken.

“Up to now, economic activities, including markets, can operate on condition the Rela personnel are there. Any decision on their closure is subject to a Covid-19 infection risk assessment by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Replying to another question, Ismail Sabri gave the assurance that there will be an announcement on Friday whether the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) in several states will be declared ended or extended.

“Usually, several days before the CMCO ends, the Ministry of Health will advise the MKN special meeting, and I will make an announcement on Friday after the meeting,” he said.

The government had announced the enforcement of the CMCO for four weeks, from November 9 to December 6, in the whole country except Perlis, Pahang, Kelantan and Sarawak.

The CMCO in Kedah, Melaka, Johor and Terengganu was declared ended earlier, on November 21, following a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 positive cases there. — Bernama