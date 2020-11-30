Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases remain in four-digit zone, 402 in Selangor alone

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 25, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The number of new Covid-19 cases today dipped to 1,212 cases, the bulk of which were in Selangor with 402 infections.

After Selangor, the majority of the new infections were reported in Sabah with 326 cases and Negri Sembilan with 141 cases.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also reported three new deaths, bringing the overall fatality rate to 360 or 0.55 per cent.

On the flip side, Dr Noor Hisham said 2,112 patients have been discharged, bringing the local recovery rate to 83.4 per cent. To date 54,759 have recovered from Covid-19.

Today’s cases bring the total number of local Covid-19 infections to 65,697, with 10,578 currently active cases.

