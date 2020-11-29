PDRM to investigate alleged assault on Myanmar worker by policeman

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said he was informed about the video and an investigation to confirm the incident was ongoing. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, Nov 29 —The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is investigating a case involving an alleged assault on a Myanmar factory worker by a police personnel in Taman Jasmin, Senawang, which went viral on social media this afternoon.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said he was informed about the video and an investigation to confirm the incident was ongoing.

“If it is true, a police report will be made and the matter will be investigated accordingly. No one is above the law,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A six-second video showing a uniformed man kicking a foreign worker repeatedly allegedly in Taman Jasmin, Senawang went viral today.

During the incident, the victim was sitting next to his friends while waiting for his turn to get on a bus to be taken to a quarantine centre. — Bernama