Kelantan police issue nine compounds to CMCO SOP offenders

KOTA BARU, Nov 29 — Kelantan police issued nine compounds to jewellery shop owners and customers around Kota Bharu for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kelantan police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the compounds were issued yesterday and today to the offenders for not observing physical distancing and not wearing face mask while they were inside the premises.

“Police will always monitor business premises and will issue summonses to any parties who fail to adhere with the stipulated SOP as the state is now under CMCO.

“We will take stern action to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Shafien also advised members of the public who are out shopping to always comply with the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council. — Bernama