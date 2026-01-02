KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 2 — A total of 64 villages located in 13 river mouths in Terengganu are feared to be affected by the high tide phenomenon expected to occur from January 1 to 5.

Terengganu Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) director Ir Osman Abdullah said the high tide phenomenon, which is expected to reach between 2.7 metres and 3.5 metres, could cause low-lying areas, beaches and river mouths to be flooded.

He said that in the Kuala Terengganu district, 15 locations are expected to be flooded, namely Kampung Pulau Duyong; Pulau Rusa; Kampung Hiliran; Pulau Sekati; Pulau Ketam; Kampung Losong; Kampung Pulau Duyong Besar; and Taman Lembah Harapan.

“Other locations involved are Kampung Kubang Ikan; Taman Tok Adis; Taman Chendering Utama; Taman Desa Setia; Kampung Laut; Kampung Sungai Derhaka; and Taman Desa MBKT.

“Meanwhile, in the Kuala Nerus district, the affected areas include Kampung Seberang Takir; Kampung Ulu Takir; Kampung Baru Seberang Takir; “Taman Permint Perdana; and Taman Tengku Ismail,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Osman said in the Kemaman district, the locations expected to be affected include Pulau Skepeng Kuala Kemaman; Pengkalan Cicar Bukit Kuang; and Kampung Bakau Tinggi.

In addition, he also listed six locations in the Setiu district that will face the problem are Kampung Gong Batu; Kampung Pengkalan Gelap; Kampung Limau Nipis; Kampung Fikri; Kampung Kuala Setiu; and Kampung Telaga Papan.

According to him, in Dungun, the locations expected to be flooded include Kampung Seberang Pintasan; Kampung Teluk Bidara; Kampung Tanjung Jara; and Kampung Che Lijah.

“In the Besut district, the areas that may be affected include Kampung Pengkalan Atap; Kampung Teluk Budu; Kampung Pantai; and Kampung Pachakan,” he said.

He further said that in the Marang district, the affected areas include Kampung Rusila; Kampung Rhu Dua, Kampung Rhu Rendang; and Kampung Darat Pak Chan.

In this regard, residents in the affected areas are advised to be vigilant and take steps to prepare for floods, he said. — Bernama