LABUAN, Jan 2 — A Saudi Arabian crew member of a cargo vessel was evacuated in the early hours today after sustaining injuries in an electrical fire incident off the waters of Labuan.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency Labuan director Capt. Izwanhadi Idros said the agency’s operation room received an emergency call at 2.15 am from Labuan Port Control reporting a crew member required immediate medical evacuation.

“The cargo vessel was located about 2.6 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Papan.

“Following the report, a PETIR 90 patrol boat was immediately deployed from the Labuan Maritime Zone jetty to carry out a medical evacuation operation,” he said to Bernama today.

Izwanhadi said the victim suffered injuries to the face and hands as a result of an electrical fire on board the vessel.

“The injured crew member was safely transferred to the Labuan Maritime Zone jetty before being handed over to ambulance personnel and taken to Hospital Labuan for further treatment,” he said.

He said MMEA reaffirmed its commitment to remain on constant standby to provide emergency and humanitarian assistance to the maritime community in Malaysian waters. — Bernama