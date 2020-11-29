Court sets Dec 21 for Sivagangga cluster ‘Patient Zero’ to file defence against Kedah consumer group lawsuit

On Aug 13, Nezar was sentenced to five months’ jail and RM12,000 fine by the Magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to four charges of breaking the Covid-19 control and surveillance order on July 14 and causing the Sivagangga cluster. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 29 — The High Court here today fixed Dec 21 for the proprietor of the Nasi Kandar Salleh restaurant in Napoh, Kubang Pasu, the index case of the Covid-19 Sivagangga Cluster, to file his defence in a suit brought by the Kedah Consumers Association (CAKE), according to a lawyer of CAKE.

Mohammad Zunun Baihakky said he had received a letter from the lawyer representing Nezar Mohamed Sabur Batcha seeking a date to file the defence on behalf of the shop owner.

"So the court set Dec 21 for his (Nezar’s) lawyer to file the defence. If no defence is made on that day, we will apply to the court for a judgement in default against him,” he said.

He told reporters this at the case management at the High Court here, which was also attended by CAKE secretary Mohd Yusrizal Yusoff.

On Aug 13, Nezar was sentenced to five months’ jail and RM12,000 fine by the Magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to four charges of breaking the Covid-19 control and surveillance order on July 14 and causing the Sivagangga Cluster.

Following that, CAKE, on behalf of some 200 traders and workers in Napoh whose incomes were affected by the spread of the Sivagangga Cluster, filed a RM1.5 million suit against Nezar on Aug 19 at the High Court.

According to Mohammad Zunun, Nezar was released from prison on Nov 24. — Bernama



