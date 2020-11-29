Boy flung down: Witnesses heard arguments in Danau Kota apartment

A woman points towards the appartment where a man was arrested for allegedly throwing his four-year-old step-grandson out of a window in Danau Kota, Setapak November 29, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Witnesses to the tragic incident of a child believed to have been thrown out of a third-floor apartment unit in Danau Kota, here, claim to have heard loud noises and quarrels coming from the unit before it happened.

Idayu Ismail, 24, said after hearing the loud noises at about 8am, she opened her front door slightly and saw two women believed to be family members of the suspect at the staircase in front of her apartment unit pleading for help.

“I heard them asking for help, and looking at the state of the suspect’s wife who was unclothed and covered in blood, I immediately contacted the police,” she told reporters here today.

Another witness, Maimun Ismail, 41, said he and his sister helped cover up the body of an undressed woman believed to be the suspect’s wife, and was told the suspect was still with his step-grandson in the house.

Idayu claimed that soon after that, she heard sounds of something thumping onto the ground, as her apartment unit was located on the ground floor.

“The suspect was found to have thrown his mobile phone down, and then flung his step-grandson through the window of the apartment unit on the third floor before the suspect himself jumped down from the same window,” she said.

The suspect sustained injuries from the fall, and was subsequently held by the residents and security guards at the apartment building before being handed over to the police who arrived at the scene at the time.

A 42-year-old Nigerian man was arrested following the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred when the suspect tried to rape his 24-year-old stepdaughter — the mother of the boy who was killed.

The suspect was said to have beaten the child until he was in a weakened state before throwing him out the apartment window following an altercation with the other family members. — Bernama