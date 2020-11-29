Azmin: Proposed Perikatan presidential council proof of Muhyiddin’s inclusive leadership

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali leave after a Perikatan Nasional meeting at the Hilton hotel in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The proposed formation of a presidential council comprising party chiefs of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the call for Malay Muslim leaders to unite under a big coalition reflect Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s inclusive and open leadership, said PN information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said these moves were aimed at creating a strong and stable government which could give the best service possible to the people, especially when the country is focused on efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

“As stated by him (prime minister Muhyiddin) yesterday, he had met Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to see how BN and PN can place the interests of the country and people above those of groups and political parties.

“It is important for all political parties supportive of government policies to be grouped under a more organised and structured coalition to strengthen unity for the sake of the people and country,” he told reporters after attending a food distribution programme of Gombak Food Bank here today.

Also present was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun. — Bernama