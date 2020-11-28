Six new Covid-19 clusters detected, including UD SS2 in PJ

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah arrives for a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that six new clusters have been identified in Klang Valley and Sabah.

The two new clusters in Klang Valley were dubbed UD SS2 in the Petaling district, Selangor, and Tapak Bina Awan Baru in Kepong and Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

“The index patient of the UD SS2 cluster was detected through asymptomatic screening on November 27.

“As of today, 40 people went for screening and detected 13 more Covid-19 positive cases,” he wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile in Sabah, the four new clusters were dubbed the PTS Sibuga, Tapak Bina Jesselton, Dermaga and Temasuk clusters.

MORE TO COME