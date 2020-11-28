Rina Harun: Set up more Bersatu branches to boost membership ahead of GE15

Srikandi Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the party should try to attract people of various backgrounds and ages. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leadership at all levels and grassroots members have been urged to start preparing for the 15th general election (GE15), including by setting up more branches to attract people to join the party.

In making the call, Srikandi Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the party should try to attract people of various backgrounds and ages to ensure it gets support from every segment of society.

“Apart from boosting party membership, it is also necessary to enhance support for the party in GE15. The strengthening of Srikandi and the party is necessary to ensure victory in GE15,” she said in her policy address at the 2020 Srikandi Bersatu annual general assembly today.

Bersatu is holding its annual general assembly today, which kicked off with the Srikandi meeting in the morning, which will be followed by the Armada proceedings and the main assembly in the afternoon.

The proceedings are being conducted virtually from locations fixed according to states, with strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Rina said setting up more branches would indirectly bring the party closer to the local community and increase its chances of winning in the general election.

According to her, Srikandi now has almost 200,000 members.

Rina also urged Srikandi to always speak up on issues concerning the people, religion and race, especially those affecting women.

“I can give an assurance that Srikandi will remain committed and hold to its promises. We are not merely women of the household, working in the kitchen, cleaning and managing the house; we are also Srikandi members who care for the people and protect their well-being,” she added.

Rina hoped that more women members of Bersatu would be allowed to contest in the next general election.

This would create more opportunities for women members of the party to be represented in the country’s leadership, she said.

Rina said she would ensure that Bersatu women members would be given strategic seats to win and not just to make up the numbers.

Rina, who is Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said her main agenda is to strengthen the role of women in the country.

“Recently, Budget 2021 has seen a lot of allocations for the welfare of the people and women.

“Srikandi will continue to extend help to our members and the community out there. Based on our sincerity, the people will continue to give us the trust to be in the (government) leadership now and in the future,” she said. — Bernama