New Covid-19 clusters resulted from social events flouting SOPs, Health Ministry warns public

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has warned the public today to follow standard operating procedures (SOP) while attending social events, amid still rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham wrote in a statement explaining that several new Covid-19 clusters have emerged from social events that did not adhere to the restrictions mandated by Putrajaya.

“Recently, it has been found that more clusters are formed from social gatherings that do not follow the SOP. This includes large gatherings involving families, celebrations and religious ceremonies.

“According to the investigation report received, these rallies were also attended by symptomatic individuals,” he wrote in a statement today.

