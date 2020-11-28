MetMalaysia: Bad weather warning in Sabah until tomorrow

MetMalaysia has today issued an orange level weather alert for several districts in Sabah until tomorrow, and a yellow level weather alert for several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu until Monday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has today issued an orange level weather alert for several districts in Sabah until tomorrow, and a yellow level weather alert for several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu until Monday.

MetMalaysia said in a statement today that under the orange level alert, continuous heavy rain is expected in Sabah, involving the areas of Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud as well as in Labuan.

The yellow level alert is issued for the districts of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai in Kelantan as well as the areas of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu.

Meanwhile, a bad weather warning until tomorrow (November 29) has been issued for Kemaman in Terengganu as well as Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu).

It is also expected to occur in Sipitang, Tenom, Nabawan, Keningau and Tambunan, Ranau and Kudat in Sabah. — Bernama