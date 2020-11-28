Masidi says 76 out of 476 Covid-19 cases in Sabah today from four new clusters

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 176 out of the 476 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah today are from four new clusters. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 28 — A total of 176 out of the 476 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah today are from four new clusters, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said in a statement today that the four new clusters are the PTS Sibuga Cluster, Jesselton Construction Site Cluster, Dermaga Cluster and Tempasuk Cluster.

According to the statement, PTS Sibuga Cluster in Sandakan recorded 99 cases; Jesselton Construction Site Cluster in Kota Kinabalu (53 cases); Dermaga Cluster in Sandakan (17 cases) and Tempasuk Cluster in Kota Belud (seven cases).

Masidi said the 476 new cases took the state’s cumulative tally to 28,155, to date.

“Four deaths were also reported today, involving two in Sandakan and one each in Tawau and Tuaran,” he said, adding that 274 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,793 people.

“A total of 2,094 patients are undergoing treatment in 669 in hospitals and 1,425 are in the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC). A total of 70 patients are in the intensive care unit, with 19 intubated,” he added. — Bernama