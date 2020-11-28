Jawi: ‘Nikah’ ceremonies allowed at all mosques not located in red zones beginning Dec 1

The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) says ‘nikah’ ceremonies in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be allowed to be held in all mosques which are not located within red zones starting December 1. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― “Nikah” ceremonies in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be allowed to be held in all mosques which are not located within red zones effective December 1.

The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) in a statement today said that the decision was made based on the latest data released by the government.

“The department has made the decision to expand the permitted areas in order to provide more options to couples who wish to solemnise their marriage during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“This is also to avoid the presence of a large group of people in a mosque at a time,” read the statement.

Jawi said that the Assistant Registrar of Muslim Marriage, Divorces and Ruju' would be responsible for ensuring that all parties involved in the marriage ceremony complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) from the National Security Council (MKN) and JAWI's top management, from time to time.

Previously, the department only allowed nikah ceremonies to be held at Jawi’s Kuala Lumpur Office, Putrajaya Branch and certain designated premises including some mosques. ― Bernama