Foreigner who died from Covid-19 today in Sabah 130 years old? Health Ministry statement says so

Saturday, 28 Nov 2020 09:20 PM MYT

BY SHAHRIN AIZAT NOORSHAHRIZAM

The Health Ministry recorded the age of a foreign man who died in Sabah today of Covid-19 at 130. — Picture via Twitter/KKMalaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Health Ministry recorded the age of a foreign man who died in Sabah today of Covid-19 at 130.

This, of course, would make him the oldest person who has ever lived as a check with the Guinness World of Records shows the oldest person who has ever lived was Jeanne Louise Calment, who died at the age of 122 years and 165 days in 1977.

The foreigner who died in Sabah was the 35,037th person who contracted the coronavirus and the 352nd death recorded in Malaysia.

The ministry stated that the 130-year-old foreigner was among four Covid-19 fatalities recorded today. The others are an 84-year-old Malaysian man and two other foreigners aged four and 60 respectively.

