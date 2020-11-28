Covid-19: Socso contributes PPE for health frontliners in Sabah

Socso has contributed 280 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Sabah Health Department. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 28 ― The Social Security Organisation (Socso) today handed over 280 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Sabah Health Department for use by the health frontliners in the state.

The contribution was handed over by the Sabah Socso director Dr Mohd Ali Hindia to State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi at a brief ceremony today.

Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, in his speech which was shown on video during the ceremony, said Socso took the initiative to produce the PPE to meet the needs of health frontliners in Sabah as the state still has high number of Covid-19 cases.

“All the 280 sets of PPE were produced at the Vocational Sewing Workshop, Tun Abdul Razak Socso Rehabilitation Centre in Melaka within five days. They were produced by 15 people, including vocational trainees and Socso Insured Persons who are undergoing rehabilitation treatment at the centre.

“Socso does not only provide benefits to workers affected by disaster, but we also prioritise the safety of frontline workers, especially in addressing the need for PPE supply in hospitals,” he said.

He hoped that the contribution could help reduce the risks faced by health workers who are constantly fighting the spread of Covid-19 and contribute to efforts by the federal and state governments to fight the pandemic. ― Bernama