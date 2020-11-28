Bumi party Bersatu announces associate wing after entry of non-Malay defectors from PKR

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today that the party will amend several things in its constitution, including the establishment of an associate member wing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today that the party will amend several things in its constitution, including the establishment of an associate member wing.

Speaking at its Annual General Meeting, Muhyiddin said the amendment is important to ensure Bersatu can function better in line with current realities and become a more “progressive” and “dynamic” party.

“This is a major leap in the process of maturing our party as an indigenous party that is open and inclusive in a plural society that is democratic, harmonious and united,” he told the delegation of the third Bersatu AGM held online due to the current Covid-19 pandemic today.

The new wing is to accommodate several new non-Malay members in the exclusively Bumiputera party, including defectors from PKR which inevitably led to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government earlier this year.

This included Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara, Ali Biju, Willie Mongin and Jonathan Yassin. Besides Edmund, the rest are all non-Malay Bumiputera.

The proposal was previously announced during the party’s national convention in August in an event to officially welcome former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his followers to the party.

Azmin and former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamarudin — both ministers under Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional cabinet — was appointed as Bersatu’s supreme council member after the party’s election in August