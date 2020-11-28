Bersatu Youth proposes setting up of talent-matching platform

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya July 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) Bersatu today proposed that the country’s education and technical and vocational training (TVET) system be empowered to help students secure suitable jobs that match their skills and interests upon their graduation.

Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said through the job guarantee policy under the National Employment Council, this system can be strengthened so that job opportunities can be created and developed.

“The (setting up of) talent-matching system that identifies and matches young talents with the best opportunities also needs to be expedited,” he said in his policy speech at the 2020 Armada Bersatu annual general assembly.

Bersatu is holding its annual general assembly today, which kicked off with the Srikandi meeting in the morning, which will be followed by the Armada proceedings and the main assembly in the afternoon.

The proceedings are being conducted virtually from locations fixed according to states, with strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said Armada believed that the issue of the country’s dependence on foreign workers should be gradually reduced by increasing the involvement of the local workforce.

To help Malaysians who are burdened by the high cost of living, he suggested three key changes that need to be implemented, which include people-friendly homes, lifelong education and old age welfare.

“The role of people with disabilities should also be appreciated and the National Employment Council should increase their involvement in the national economy,” he said.

Apart from that, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said Armada would restructure its platform to ensure that students and young professionals can be active in politics through Mahasiswa Bersatu Negara. — Bernama