Agong confers national hero instrument on GOF sergeant injured in shootout at Malaysia-Thai border

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 28 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has bestowed the Watikah Wira Negara (National Hero Instrument) and letter of appreciation on General Operations Force (GOF) Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari, 39, for his outsanding service.

His Majesty’s aide-de-camp Datuk Yahaya Othman today presented the instrument and letter to Norihan, who is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Penang Hospital (HPP) here after being injured in a shootout with smugglers in Padang Besar on Tuesday.

Yahaya said he was instructed by His Majesty to visit Norihan to present the honours on behalf of the King.

“Besides that, the Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also pray that Norihan recovers quickly,” he told reporters after meeting Norihan.

Yahaya arrived at HPP at noon and spent time visiting Norihan, who was accompanied by his wife Fardilla a/p Adam, 35, at the ICU for about 10 minutes. Also present was Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan.

Yahaya said Norihan was moved by the King’s gesture and thanked His Majesty for his concern.

“It just so happens that he is from Pahang too, and appreciates the Agong’s concern for his subjects’ well-being,” he said.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah had also ordered the Pahang state government to visit Norizan’s family there, and he was informed that they were doing well.

Meanwhile, Sahabudin said Norihan’s health condition had improved from yesterday, and he could now even talk and smile.

“Today, he spoke about his family as well as some other things; in fact, he also knows that his colleague Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, died in the incident.

“From what I can see, Norihan is very strong and he remembers everything... he also thanked the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for their kind concern,” he said.

Commenting on the third bullet which is still lodged in Norihan’s body, Sahabudin said doctors were evaluating the situation and had not yet decided on the next surgery.

Norihan, who was transferred from Hospital Tunku Fauziah (HTF) Kangar to HPP on Wednesday, has so far undergone surgery to remove two of the three bullets in his body.

In the 2.30am incident on Tuesday, Norihan was seriously injured while his colleague Corporal Baharuddin was killed. Baharudin was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant. — Bernama