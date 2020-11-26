Two Perak businessmen win big with RM22m Magnum 4D Jackpot

The men, both retailers in their 60s from Garden and Slim River in Perak respectively, took home the prize winnings of RM11,139,165 each. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — It seems Lady Luck was smiling on two businessmen from Perak, as they have won over RM22 million collectively in the latest Magnum 4D Jackpot lottery.

The men, both retailers in their 60s from Garden and Slim River in Perak respectively, took home the prize winnings of RM11,139,165 each.

The first winner struck proverbial gold with the numbers 7700 and 4800, which won the second and third prize. He placed RM10 on Five Straight Line bets with the number combinations coming from his favourite digits.

“I could not believe I won the Jackpot, and even asked my wife to double and triple check the results! To win this is a dream come true.

“Only RM2 for a chance to win big, that is the main reason I continue to play 4D Jackpot every draw,” he said, adding he is still in shock from the moment he checked the results on the Magnum App.

For the second winner, he placed RM12 on System Bet Four, with two numbers hitting the jackpot of 7700 and 4800.

“Being a loyal Magnum 4D player, I bet on every draw for the past 40 years. This time around, I was inspired by the numbers from Magnum 4D notices and buntings and decided to bet three draws in a row (advance draws) on the Magnum 4D Jackpot game.

“I could not believe my luck, and with this fortune I will be able to clear off all my debts and loans. My family will definitely be better off after this,” he said.

In addition to the two winners, Magnum also had a 4D Jackpot Gold Prize partially won by a winner with prize amount of RM385,692 on the same day.

“It is absolutely wonderful that our customers are experiencing their wins with Magnum, especially during these very challenging times.

“On top of helping them to ease their financial burdens, we also provide an opportunity for them to secure the future for their family,” said a Magnum spokesman.