Man finds RM120,000 missing from car after changing flat tire on Federal Highway; foreign duo held

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — A man discovered that RM120,000 in cash was stolen from his vehicle after he had finished changing a flat tyre at the Federal Highway on Friday (Nov 20).

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the victim and his son had withdrawn the money from a bank in Jalan Klang Lama and, when they were on the highway, the victim suspected that they were being tailed by a silver Honda City.

“The victim then found that the left rear tyre of his vehicle was punctured by a piece of metal and stopped to change the tyre. He only realised that the cash and his documents were missing when he got back into his vehicle. The victim then lodged a report at the Pantai police station.

“Following that, an operation to track down the suspect’s vehicle was conducted around Bangsar yesterday afternoon and the vehicle, with two foreigners inside, was soon located. Realising the presence of police, both suspects got out and acted aggressively in a bid to flee but were caught,” he said in a statement.

Based on interrogations, the suspects, both Colombians, a 55-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, were also involved in three other similar cases around Brickfields.

Anuar said police seized a mobile phone, documents and a Honda City bearing false registration number plates, adding that both suspects have been remanded for further investigation under Section 370 of the Penal Code and other immigration violations.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said three local men were detained for alleged involvement in a separate case of causing voluntary hurt to a married couple at a grocery store in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya, on Monday.

He said that the 40-year-old wife was approached by three local men demanding the repayment of RM8,000 in business debts.

“In an act of self-defence, the husband, a 36-year-old foreigner, was slapped by a suspect and then both were beaten by the other two suspects, causing them to suffer light injuries to the head and body.

“Based on the report, police conducted three separate raids in Petaling Jaya, Klang and around Kuala Lumpur since yesterday and detained three male suspects, aged between 30 and 45,” he said.

The three men confessed to being involved and have been remanded for three days until Nov 27 to facilitate investigations under Sections 323 and 472 of the Penal Code. — Bernama



