MACC launches probe into misappropriation of music royalties received by industry players

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an investigation into the misappropriation of funds from music royalties received by industry players in the country.

The source said MACC had so far conducted operations in four offices believed to be involved in the royalty collection process, namely, Music Authors Copyright Protection (MACP) Berhad, Public Performance Malaysia (PPM) Sdn Bhd, Recording Performers Malaysia (RPM) Berhad and Performers Rights and Interest Society of Malaysia (PRISM) Berhad.

“Currently, the MACC is in the midst of obtaining relevant documents to be studied and reviewed. Several individuals will be called to assist in this investigation,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed that the commission has begun probing the issue and urged all parties to give them enough time to investigate the case in a transparent, fair and professional matter.

The media previously reported that Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia (Karyawan) president Freddie Fernandez had urged the MACC to intervene in a dispute over some RM30 million in unpaid music royalties. ― Bernama