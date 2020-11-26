Health Ministry: New Covid-19 clusters found in Sabah, KL, Penang, Kedah, Johor and Kelantan

Six new Covid-19 clusters were reported today by the Health Ministry. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― The Health Ministry reported that six new clusters have emerged throughout the country.

Two were reported in Sabah and one each was in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kedah and Kelantan. This brought the total number of active clusters to 173.

The ministry also reported that two clusters have ended today. They are the Seri Gaya and Tuguson clusters in Sabah.

“From the active clusters, 44 reported new cases today. The highest numbers came from the Bakti cluster (95 cases), Cergas cluster (48 cases) and Enggor cluster (43 cases),” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

The two new clusters in Sabah were reported in Tawau. The first is the Bot Biru cluster where the index case was reported positive on November 15. As of today, 23 individuals have been screened with 17 testing positive for Covid-19.

The second cluster dubbed the Blok 31 cluster was also in Tawau where the index patient was found positive on November 21. To date, 26 individuals were screened with 16 returning positive.

The Gemilang cluster in Johor Baru involves a logistics company where the index case 37 was found positive November 24. To date 95 individuals have been screened with 26 returning positive.

In Kuala Lumpur, a cluster has emerged at the Sungai Udang Construction Site in Kepong. Index case was found positive from a workplace screening on November 22. To date, 196 individuals have been screened with 11 returning positive.

The Chengal cluster in Machang, Kelantan had its index case detected on November 21. To date 354 individuals have been screened with 15 returning positive.

“The last new cluster is the Damar Laut cluster in the Timur Laut district in Penang and the Padang Terap district in Kedah.

“Its first five cases were reported from November 21-25. Till today, there have been 651 individuals screened here with 13 returning positive results,” Dr Noor Hisham added.

Sabah has the most number of infections as of today with a total of 27,238 cases. Followed by Selangor (12,854), Kuala Lumpur (5,249) and Negri Sembilan (4.534).