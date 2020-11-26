Bukit Aman: GOF to change patrol strategy, tighten control at country’s borders

Members of the General Operations Force keep watch near the Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The General Operations Force (GOF) tasked with controlling the Malaysia-Thailand border will change its patrol strategy and system there to curb any smuggling activities.

Without revealing further details, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar said the change was due to frequent shooting incidents in the area which caused injuries to GOF personnel.

“Looking at the incident of the PGA personnel working in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, who was injured by a shotgun, we will tighten control at the border and improve the system so that smugglers cannot penetrate the borders of our country.

“Besides that, the PGA will patrol the fenced area of about 30-40km at the Malaysia-Thailand border and keep in contact with the Thai authorities,” he told Bernama.

The media earlier reported that a GOF personnel suffered a minor injury after being shot at while on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border near Bukit Kayu Hitam yesterday evening.

Kedah police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the incident occurred at about 6.15pm while the personnel was patrolling the area with his colleague.

Commenting on the injury suffered by the personnel, Abd Rahim said it was not serious, as the suspect used an air rifle, and the shot which hit the victim’s stomach only caused a minor abrasion.

The shooting incident in Bukit Kayu Hitam involving GOF personnel today comes just a day after two members of the force exchanged fire with smugglers at the TS9 post near Padang Besar, Perlis, early yesterday.

In the 3.10am incident, GOF personnel Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, died, while Sergeant Norihan Tari, 39, was seriously injured. — Bernama