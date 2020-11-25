UiTM issues rebuttal of news report claiming 600 part-time lecturers to face the axe

The news report published yesterday had quoted Azraai as saying the university would have to revise its UiTM2025 strategic plan launched in February this year, following the slashing of funds under Budget 2021.— Screen capture via Google

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) has denied that it will terminate any part-time lecturers at its institution, following a news report that up to 600 personnel would be sacked.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Mohd Azraai Kassim said the report was misinterpreted and has caused confusion among the public.

“We would like to let everyone know that the intake of part-time lecturers at UiTM for each semester is based on the programme and subject needs in every faculty,” he said in a statement.

Due to this, Azraai said the number of part-time lecturers differ with each semester, and added the report stating UiTM would sack part-time lecturers is inaccurate and regrettable.

“Similarly, in UiTM’s written statement to the news portal, there was no mention of cuts to the university budget. Therefore, the issue of sacking part-time lecturers never arose.

“The university is constantly cooperating with the Higher Education Ministry, which takes great interest in the development and operation of UiTM. As such we affirm the fact that this institution will support and ensure Bumiputera education continues to be strengthened in facing the challenge of the new normal,” he said.

The news report published yesterday had quoted Azraai as saying the university would have to revise its UiTM2025 strategic plan launched in February this year, following the slashing of funds under Budget 2021.

He was also quoted as saying that UiTM will need to be frugal in their spending, as well as efficiently improve its own income generation through smart partnerships with strategic industry collaborations.

Following reassessment, Azraai was reported to have said the focus is on UiTM’s part-time lecturer programme that employs up to 600 lecturers, or up to 7 per cent of its 8,000 teaching staff nationwide.