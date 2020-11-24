Senator Ras Adiba appointed new Bernama chairman

Television personality Ras Adiba Radzi is sworn in as senator at Parliament May 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Senator Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi, 52, is the new chairman of Bernama, the Malaysian National News Agency, and the first woman to be appointed to the post.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah made the announcement here today, saying she will serve for three years from Nov 23 (yesterday).

Ras Adiba, who was appointed a senator in May this year, succeeds Suhaimi Sulaiman who resigned as chairman of Bernama on Aug 6.

Petaling Jaya-born Ras Adiba is a paralympic athlete as well as president of OKU Sentral, an NGO championing the rights of persons with disabilities.

Saifuddin said the appointment of the veteran TV personality has received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The minister also expressed confidence that Ras Adiba would be able to take the national news agency to greater heights and improve the standard and quality of its news presentation.

“As a ‘veteran’ in the broadcasting industry, I am confident that she has the necessary experience that will help us (Bernama) in delivering news and contemporary issues.

“However, this is not all about Bernama. We hope with her appointment, all agencies under the ministry will be able to work closely together better,” he said. — Bernama



