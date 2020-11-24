Malaysia-Thailand border shooting: Corporal Baharuddin’s death a big loss to country, says Muhyiddin

Members of the General Operations Force keep watch near the Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar after the shooting earlier today. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on behalf of the government, has conveyed his condolences to the family of Corporal Baharuddin Ramli, the General Operations Force (GOF) member who was killed in a shootout with smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border today.

The prime minister said his death was a big loss to the country and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“I am saddened to learn that he died after being shot while on duty under Op Benteng. I’m also filled with sadness to learn that another GOF member, Corporal Norihan a/l Tari, who was on duty with Baharuddin when the incident happened, suffered gunshot wounds in the stomach.

“The late Baharuddin and Norihan are frontliners involved in guarding the country’s borders against illegal entry, especially at a time when the country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

Muhyiddin said the government truly appreciated the deeds and sacrifices of the late Baharuddin, Norihan and other frontliners who served with full commitment and dedication.

“I pray that all of you will always be safe and protected by Allah SWT,” he added.

Muhyiddin hoped that the family members of Baharuddin would remain patient in facing this trial and prayed for the speedy recovery of Norihan so that he could resume duty.

Corporal Baharuddin, 54, was from Battalion 3 of the Northern Brigade GOF.

Norihan, 39, who was seriously injured in the shootout in Padang Besar, Perlis at 3.10am, has been admitted to Hospital Tuanku Fauziah, Kangar, Perlis. — Bernama