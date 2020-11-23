Minister: Govt studying need to extend CMCO until end of year

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters at the Parliament building August 10,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The government will study the need to extend the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until the end of the year if Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said at the same time, preventive measures should be taken to reduce the number of cases to a minimum level or attain zero cases.

“The government is aware of the hardships faced by the people during this economic downturn due to Covid-19. That’s why the SOPs (standard operating procedures) are constantly updated and improved according to the needs of the people.

“It is for the survival of the people...by allowing social and economic activities (to resume) and at the same time we can fight the Covid-19 virus,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

As such, Mohd Redzuan said there should be no issue of giving some flexibility to traders in Sabah as all economic sectors are allowed to operate during the CMCO period.

On the proposal to reduce the number of ministers and deputy ministers as part of austerity measures, he said there was no need to do so as the number of ministers under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was not much different from the previous government.

“The government has also decided that all members of the administration, including the prime minister, senior ministers, ministers and deputy ministers, will contribute not 10 per cent but two months of their salaries to the Covid-19 Fund to help those affected by the pandemic.

“The government also welcomes all parties, including members of Parliament to come forward and to contribute in whatever capacity they have to ease the burden of the people in facing Covid-19 as well as efforts to revive the country’s economy,” he said. — Bernama