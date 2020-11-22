Cops hold 93 individuals for flouting CMCO at entertainment centre in KL

Police conduct road blocks at the Jepalang Toll in Perak as the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is reimposed following the spike in Covid-19 cases, November 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Although Covid-19 cases are still high and entertainment activities are prohibited, some people are still taking the risk of visiting an entertainment centre in Jalan Ampang here, in defiance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said a total of 93 individuals were nabbed at the entertainment centre in an integrated operation last night.

The operation codenamed ‘Ops Hiburan Bersepadu’ was carried out by a team from Wangsa Maju district police headquarters and was assisted by the Serious Crime Division (D9) of the Kuala Lumpur CID based on a tip-off.

“Inspection on the guests comprising 66 locals, including 22 women, and 27 foreigners (15 women) found they were partying away without observing physical distancing.

“Initial investigations found that the entertainment centre was operating illegally after its business license expired in July,” he said when contacted today.

Nik Ros Azhan said initial investigations also found that the entertainment centre was a multipurpose hall which was specially booked with liquor packages at a price of up to RM50,000 a night.

He said all local guests nabbed were compounded RM1,000 each under Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Meanwhile, the foreigners were arrested and investigated under Section 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

He said the case was also investigated under Section 32 of the Excise Act and Section 4(1)(b) of the Entertainment (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) Act 1992. — Bernama