Health minister says SOP compliance vital in construction, security sectors to prevent Covid-19 spike

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The security and construction sectors must comply with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to thwart the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the Health Ministry’s priority for now was to isolate all positive cases among employees in order to break the chain of infection.

“This trend, as far as we can see, is still under control provided we remain in compliance with the control approach under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988) to break the chain of infection.

“Their failure to comply with the SOP is an assessment of the risks that we are conducting and we will take swift action via a public health approach so that the implementation and compliance with the SOP in deciding the outbreak improves,” he said in the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) today.

As of yesterday, 1,210 new Covid-19 cases were reported, seeing Sabah record the highest number with 499 cases followed by Selangor (259) and Kuala Lumpur (238).

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 162 active Covid-19 clusters reported, 72 clusters were related to workplaces including construction sites and the security sector. — Bernama