UiTM denies involvement in DAP FB live talk show

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has denied involvement in a Facebook Live show being organised tomorrow by the DAP Kampung Tunku youth wing.

Its protocol, media and public relations head, Nora Noordin, said in a statement today that UiTM takes a serious view of the digital poster being shared for marketing purposes “because it appears to show the university is involved with organising the programme.

“UiTM firmly denies any involvement in the programme. Neither an application was received nor approval given for the programme,” she said.

The poster promoting the virtual talk show topic of “UiTM dan DAP?” (UiTM and DAP?) featuring panellists and a moderator who are UiTM alumni, has gone viral since yesterday. — Bernama