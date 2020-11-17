MetMalaysia: Bad weather warning, heavy rain in east coast

MetMalaysia in a statement today said areas involved in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Bachok and Pasir Puteh while in Terengganu, the affected areas are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued an orange level bad weather warning with heavy rain expected to continue in the east coast until tomorrow.

Apart from that, an alert level (yellow) weather warning was also issued for several areas in Kelantan such as Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, and Kuala Krau; in Terengganu for Kemaman as well as in Pahang for Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin. — Bernama