Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Health director-general reported 1,103 new Covid-19 cases today, with 49.3 per cent traced to the Klang Valley region.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that 544 cases were discovered in KL, Selangor and Putrajaya.

Sabah recorded 288 cases or 26.1 per cent of total cases, followed by 116 cases or 10.5 per cent of cases in Perak.

There were also 821 full recoveries reported today.

MORE TO COME