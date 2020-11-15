Malaysian Meteorological department issues tropical storm Vamco advisory

Tropical storm Vamco has caused devastation in neighbouring Philippines. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 —The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on tropical storm Vamco, which may cause strong winds and rough seas over waters off the South China Sea.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the storm distance from the nearest town was about 1,390 km northeast of Tumpat, Kelantan.

“Based on observation at 8 pm tonight, the tropical storm is located at approximately 315 km northwest of Da Nang, Vietnam and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 km per hour. The wind speed can reach a maximum of 65 km per hour,” it said. — Bernama