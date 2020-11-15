Former National Unity Community Devt minister Zaleha Ismail dies aged 84

Tan Sri Noh Omar (3rd left) was among those who attended tahlil prayers for the late Tan Sri Zaleha Ismail. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Former Minister of National Unity and Community Development Tan Sri Zaleha Ismail has died. She was 84.

Zaleha died at about 8.15pm yesterday at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur due to several health complications, said her brother-in-law Abdul Aziz Shahrin, 60, when contacted by Bernama.

He said Zaleha was at home when she had breathing difficulty at 6pm. She was then taken to hospital for treatment.

“Her remains will be brought to the Salahuddin Al-Ayubbi Mosque in Taman Melati here, at 9am for prayers, before being laid to rest at Taman Ibukota Muslim Cemetery,” he said.

Zaleha was Deputy Transport Minister before she served as National Unity and Community Development Minister from 1995 to 1999.

She was also Wanita Umno deputy chief from 1976 to 1980 and Kuala Lumpur Wanita Umno head from 1977 until 1978.

Zaleha, who was married to the late Abd Rahman Ali, is survived by three sons Datuk Dr Zurin Adnan, Zurin Azlan and Zurin Azrai. — Bernama