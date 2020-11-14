Woman dies after falling into ravine at Bukit Banang

BATU PAHAT, Nov 14 — A woman died after she slipped and fell into an 80-metre deep ravine while climbing Bukit Banang, here, today.

Batu Pahat Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nor said the department received a distress call regarding the incident involving the victim identified as Aina Nabila Yusof, 20, at 11.34 am.

Mohd Fauzi said 16 personnel from the Penggaram and Batu Pahat Fire and Rescue stations were rushed to the scene with an engine and two Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicles.

“Aina Nabila was believed to have climbed the hill with a friend. It is understood that the incident was also witnessed by a group of climbers who then contacted the fire department,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Fauzi said the victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer on location as soon as she was pulled out from the ravine at 3.46 pm.

Her remains were handed over to the police for further action and the rescue operations ended at about 5.20 pm, he added. — Bernama