Malaysian Association of Tour Agency wants additional allocation of RM200m to be disbursed soon, says president

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ― The Malaysian Association of Tour Agency (Mata) expressed relief with the announcement of an additional allocation of RM200 million by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) for the implementation of the stimulus package under the Tourism Rehabilitation Plan for 2021.

Its president, Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun hoped that the disbursement of the allocation could be made soon as the existing allocation announced through the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), prior to this, had not yet been spent.

“We (Mata) feel a little relieved after Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri told us that she managed to get the additional allocation.

“For the survival of the tourism industry, we hope Motac feels with us the suffering of players in the tourism industry at the moment,” he said in a statement, today.

Yesterday, Nancy announced that an additional allocation of RM200 million has been provided to Motac for the implementation of the stimulus package under the Tourism Rehabilitation Plan for 2021, apart from the allocation in Budget 2021 that was tabled in Parliament last November 6.

She said the stimulus package included accommodation vouchers, tourist destination discounts, family travel package discounts, as well as the revitalisation of arts and culture.

Also included are transportation discounts, shopping discounts and discount packages for frontliners as well as the ‘Meet in Malaysia Campaign’, she added. ― Bernama