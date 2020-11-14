Health Ministry: Four new Covid-19 clusters identified today in Sabah and Penang

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Nooh Hisham said the origin of the Alila cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case on October 5. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 - Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that four new clusters have been identified in Sabah and Penang.

The new clusters were dubbed Istimewa and Alila clusters in Sabah, and Assumption and Rajawali cluster in Penang.

“The index patient of the Istimewa cluster was detected through hospitalisation screening on October 20 and is currently receiving treatment in Duchess of Kent hospital,” he said in a statement.

He added that close contact screenings were conducted and 15 more cases have been identified and admitted to Sibuga Sports Complex Low Risk Quarantine Centre.

As of 12pm today, 54 individuals have been screened under the Istimewa cluster, with 16 tested positive for Covid-19, 27 tested negative and the remaining 11 still awaiting results.

The origin of the Alila cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case on October 5.

“We have conducted close contact screenings and found 22 more positive cases, all patients were sent to Low Risk Quarantine Centre Queen Elizabeth hospital,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Until 12pm today, 317 individuals had been screened under the Alila cluster and found 23 positive for Covid-19, 27 tested negative and the remaining 294 still waiting for results.

Meanwhile in Seberang Perai, Penang, the Assumption cluster was found to have originated from a Covid-19 positive case discovered through symptomatic screening on November 11.

He added that close contact screenings were conducted and found nine more positive cases.

As of 12pm today, 66 individuals have been screened under the Assumption cluster and found 10 more positive cases, and the remaining 56 await for results.

Another cluster involving Penang dubbed Rajawali was found to have originated from a Covid-19 positive case on November 6, after undergoing individual screening.

From close contact screenings under Rajawali cluster, nine more positive cases were detected and all have been sent to Penang hospital.

As of 12pm today, 90 have been screened under the Rajawali cluster and found 10 more positive cases, 25 tested negative and the remaining 65 await for results.

Dr Noor Hisham added that two more clusters have ended today, which are the Bah Lunas cluster in Kedah and Bah Bemban cluster in Terengganu and Sabah.