Sarawak CM: Over 80,000 low-income households to receive RM250 monthly cash aid for six months

Abang Johari said 479,000 heads of households and 432,000 single individuals will benefit from the BKSS payment. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUCHING, Nov 13 — The state government will disburse an RM250-per-month cash aid for six months under Bantuan Khas Sayangku Sarawak (BKSS) to 82,000 bottom 40 per cent (B40) households, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the aid will be disbursed by next month, where another 40,000 single individuals in the B40 group will receive a one-off payment of RM500 next month.

“Based on the appeal received before the closing date on May 31, 2020, some 82,000 heads of households and 40,00 single individual singles, both in the B40 group, succeeded in their appeals for the BKSS fund,” he said in his winding-up speech in the state assembly.

He said the state government has already paid about RM800 million to 397,000 households and 392,000 single individuals who were qualified to receive the B40 BKSS fund.

He added that financial assistance has helped to reduce the financial burden of the B40 group in facing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister said the state government is concerned with the people’s wellbeing and has asked those who left out in the first payment to appeal for financial assistance.

He said the state government will be spending a total of RM943 million, including RM800 million which has already been paid, to the recipients based on the list from the Inland Revenue Board.

He said 479,000 heads of households and 432,000 single individuals will benefit from the BKSS payment.